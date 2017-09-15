Female hitchhiker sexually assaulted by man in ute

News

Authorities said the incident happened after a 49-year-old woman accepted a lift from a man just before midnight on Sunday, July 30 on the Princes Highway at Beaconsfield.

It is believed the woman got into the car, described as a white single-cab ute, about 100 metres west of Whiteside Road.

The woman was then driven to Starling Road, Officer, where it is alleged she was sexually assaulted by the male driver, police said.

Authorities released a computer-generated image of a man they believe can assist their enquiries. Source: Victoria Police

The man has been described as being aged in his 50s, with a medium build and sandy hair, which was curly on top and short on the sides.

He told the woman the he lived in Warragul.

The car is described as being similar to a white 2001 Toyota Hilux single-cab, flat-tray utility. Source: Victoria Police

The car has been described as being similar to a white 2001 Toyota Hilux single-cab ute. It is believed it had a flat-tray which was brown in colour.

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man who they believe could assist with their investigation.

An image of a similar type of vehicle was also released by investigators.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

