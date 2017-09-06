News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Body of baby recovered from Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

Yahoo7 /

The body of a six-month-old baby has been recovered from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Raw: Severe Winds Damage Homes North of Houston
0:43

Raw: Severe Winds Damage Homes North of Houston
0329_1800_syd_father
1:42

Parents critically ill after throwing daughter out of window during house fire
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
1:26

Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
0224_1800_wa_missing
0:21

Search for a missing 83-year-old man
30,000 people without shelter in Houston
2:08

30,000 people without shelter in Houston

Accused killer who admitted hiding little girl's body in roof cavity found not guilty
Netanyahu, Kerry hold talks in New York
1:02

Netanyahu, Kerry hold talks in New York
House Ways and Means Committee passes tax bill
0:32

House Ways and Means Committee passes tax bill
Harvey Weinstein scandal | Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow allege harassment
2:16

Harvey Weinstein scandal | Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow allege harassment
Rescuers rush to save a boy trapped in well in Bangladesh
0:58

Rescuers rush to save a boy trapped in well in Bangladesh
Airplane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames on Interstate 405
0:34

Airplane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames on Interstate 405
 

The parents of the baby were trying to escape the flood-affected area and head to Louisiana when their car became submerged in water.

It floated down stream until it became stuck in trees.

The strong current stole their baby from the mother's arms.

A car became stuck in the trees trying to pass through floodwaters.

Punkin-Everygreen fire chief Rick Stevens and a number of other volunteers had been summoned to assist with another rescue in Winters Bayou when they heard screams for help from the baby's parents.

"They were in about 40 feet of water in a tree top," Stevens told American broadcaster KARE.

"It took about three hours to get to them."

The couple had managed to get their daughter out of the car but couldn't hold her against the rushing water.

Four days later authorities confirmed the body of the girl had been found.

She was about 90 to 130 metres downstream where her parents reported she was swept out of their arms.

The names of the baby and her family have not been released.

Back To Top