Body of baby recovered from Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

The body of a six-month-old baby has been recovered from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The parents of the baby were trying to escape the flood-affected area and head to Louisiana when their car became submerged in water.

It floated down stream until it became stuck in trees.

The strong current stole their baby from the mother's arms.

Punkin-Everygreen fire chief Rick Stevens and a number of other volunteers had been summoned to assist with another rescue in Winters Bayou when they heard screams for help from the baby's parents.

"They were in about 40 feet of water in a tree top," Stevens told American broadcaster KARE.

"It took about three hours to get to them."

The couple had managed to get their daughter out of the car but couldn't hold her against the rushing water.

Four days later authorities confirmed the body of the girl had been found.

She was about 90 to 130 metres downstream where her parents reported she was swept out of their arms.

The names of the baby and her family have not been released.