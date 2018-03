(Reuters) - A broad low pressure area over the Caribbean Sea has an 80-percent chance of developing into a cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

The Miami-based center said the showers and thunderstorms area, currently located some 250 miles (400 km) northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands, was expected to form into a tropical depression later on Saturday.



(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)