Boeing selected for $294 million deal with Algeria's Tassili Airlines

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's Tassili Airlines (TA) signed a draft deal on Sunday worth $294 million with U.S. planemaker Boeing <BA.N> for three 737-800 aircraft, Algeria's state news agency APS reported.

The three 155-seat aircraft would be delivered during the second half of 2018, APS said, citing officials.

Tassili Airlines, which is owned by state energy firm Sonatrach, currently has a fleet of 12 planes.

The draft deal was signed by the head of Tassili Airlines, Belkacem Harchaoui, and Boeing's vice-president for Africa and Latin America, Van Rex Gallard.

"The deal was won by Boeing after a national and international tender," APS quoted Harchaoui as saying.



(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)

