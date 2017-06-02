Family 'freaked out' by photo of boy ghost at birthday party

A family say they have evidence of the boy ghost that haunted their home for years after sharing a photo they claim shows him appearing at one of their birthday parties.

Family left "freaked out" after finally capturing boy ghost on camera

Sally Watts, 40, said she was left "freaked out" after she saw the creepy child-like figure in a photo she took at her daughter's 10th birthday, appearing to stand behind her as she was giving cake to her daughter.

Taken three years ago, Ms Watts believes it could be the spirit she says lived with them for 12 years in their old home.

The mum of five from Brynhyfryd, North Wales, claims the spirit played cheeky tricks and even interacted with her own children.

"He never did anything threatening or nasty. It was just silly things, so many things," she said.

"Things would move, I'd hear 'Mum' called and it wasn't the children.

"I looked through photos later and I noticed the child. It completely freaked us out," she said of the photo.

“I did wonder if there was anyone missing, but there was only one child not in the picture but sat on the other sofa where I could see.”

She said a friend's mother who is a medium had confirmed to them the spirit of a young boy resided in their former home.

She also alleges the medium’s instincts were further backed up by the discovery that there had been a tragic child death in the home years ago.

“A neighbour overheard a conversation we’d been having and said his mother used to live in our house," she said.

“We found out her brother died there when he was six. He had been playing out and slipped on the wet step and died.

“We found out his name was Anthony. We’d already named him, we used to call him Michael.”

Three years after the photo was taken, Sally’s fiancé, 40-year-old Greg Sleep, shared the photo online after a Timehop notification - an app used to see posts and photos from several years ago.

He received some scepticism but Ms Watts maintains the image is 100 per cent genuine.

“A lot of people were just in awe of it. Some people have said we’ve done it with an app, we’ve had so much stick about it," she said.

“But I really don’t have the time to sit and do things like that, I work and have five kids.

“It’s a genuine photo, if anyone can put an explanation on it I’m fine with that."