'I'm having so much fun': Manchester bombing victim Olivia Campbell's final text to boyfriend

The boyfriend of Manchester bombing victim Olivia Campbell has shared a text message he received from the 15 -year-old just half an hour before she was killed.

A heartbroken Lewis Brierley has paid tribute to his girlfriend and shared their final text exchange before her life was taken by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

"Having so much fun,” Olivia wrote from the Arena before the blast triggered by Abedi claimed 22 lives on Monday night (local time).

"Good to hear babe,” Lewis texted back. I’m off to bed baby I love you so much and I will see you in the morning.”

“Words can’t describe how happy I am that she was in my life,” he posted on Facebook.

“I loved her so much that I made sure every night no matter had happened I would send her a paragraph to let her know just how much she meant to me and I only hope she knows that I meant every word of it.”

Lewis said his thoughts were now with Olivia’s mother Charlotte, who earlier in the week rang a UK breakfast TV show searching for her daughter.

“I can’t get through to her,” Ms Campbell told Good Morning Britain as she tried to track down Olivia.

“I’ve called the hospitals, I’ve called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken.”

Ms Campbell later found out her daughter wouldn’t be coming home.

“RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling, mummy loves you so much,” she posted.