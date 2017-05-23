News

Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Not 'young and free': New inclusive version of Australian anthem given green light

Yahoo7 News /

The Australian government has given permission for a more inclusive version of Advance Australia Fair to be sung as a patriotic song, but not an official anthem.

The updated version will include a new verse, and an update to the anthem's second line: "For we are young and free".

Victorian Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery, who has been leading a push for Indigenous Australians to be recognised in the national anthem, has written the altered version.

Justice Vickery says many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people find the words "young and free" hurtful and offensive.

The new version proposes changes to the line: "For we are young and free". Source: AAP

The judge reasoned some Australians find it difficult to stand or sing the anthem with those words, suggesting his version is more inclusive.

The new line is: "in peace and harmony".

Victorian Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery said Indigenous Australians are not recognised in the anthem. Source: AAP

A third verse has also been proposed to include mentions of Uluru and The Dreaming and respect for country.

But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the new song will not be made the anthem, but will allow it to be sung as a patriotic song at certain events.

The PM has not accepted the new version of the song. Source: AAP

Mr Turnbull has not defined what those events might be.

The Commonwealth government owns the copyright to the anthem and Mr Turnbull said there would need to be a significant groundswell of public support before any changes are made official.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are not currently recognised in the anthem. Source: AAP

Newsbreak – May 22

