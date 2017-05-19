Woman comes face-to-face with former date suing her for texting during movie

In a bizarre twist, a disgruntled Texan man who was suing a woman he went on a failed date with has been reunited with her, face-to-face.

The pair went to the movies and according to Brandon Vezmar, his date, Crystal Cruz, texted throughout Guardians of the Galaxy, ruining the experience for him.

“She was behaving as if it was normal,” he told Inside Edition about her texting.

“So much so, that I thought to myself, 'who does this?'”

Vezmar says he suggested she step outside to text, and Crystal did that, however she never returned.

Then the following day he texted her, “Crystal, your behavior Saturday was not only rude but it cost me money. I want you to compensate me for the $17 movie ticket. Will you do this or do I have to pursue the money in small claims court?”

She called the text “insane,” adding: “I'm not paying you back for the movie!!”

“I laughed it off,” she told Inside Edition.

“I didn’t think it would come to this.”

Last week the 37-year-old filed a claim against his former date for the amount of $17.31, the cost of the ticket, calling her behaviour "a threat to civilized society."

And that is where the saga appeared to end however during an appearance on Sunrise on Friday morning Vezmar revealed that the pair had in fact been reunited and the issue was since resolved.

US television program, Inside Edition arranged for the pair to meet at the cinema where everything first went so wrong.

Cruz first offered the olive branch with an apology, an explanation for her texting and then finally reimbursed Vezmar the $17.31.

Cruz explained Vezmar during her segment on Inside Edition that the texts were from her best friend who sent her three messages to make sure she was safe during the date.

“The date just didn't work out," she told him during the awkward reunion.

She also requested that he drop the legal claim against her.

Vezmar accepted her apology and said he will withdraw his suit.

The pair who met on dating app Bumble have since gone their separate ways.