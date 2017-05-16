Jetstar slugs parents with fee to bring babies on domestic flights

Just when you thought airlines couldn't possibly slug passengers with more fees, Jetstar has added a charge for adults carrying babies on domestic flights.

Parents will now be slugged $30 to have an infant sit on their lap during domestic flights, and has increased the fee from $40 to $50 to carry babies on international flights.

Jetstar's domestic fee matches Tigerair's $30 charge for babies travelling on a guardian's lap, however Qantas and Virgin Australia do not charge an infant fee on domestic flights.

“The infant fee for domestic flights brings us in line with the other low cost carrier in Australia, which has had an infant fee since 2009,” a Jetstar spokesperson said in a statement to 7 News Online.

“We know that fees and charges can be unpopular, but giving customers’ choice and charging each customer for what they actually need helps us to offer the lowest possible fares, every day.

"That’s how more than 22 million people flew on Jetstar for under $100 last year,” the budget airline spokesperson commented.

The $10 hike to international flight fees is also the first increase since 2010.

It’s been a rough trot for the budget airline, only last month the low-cost carrier was named the worst airline in the world according to a new international study.

In a survey of more than 70 carriers, angry passengers listed flight delays, boarding times, in-flight staff and quality of meals as their biggest bug-bears with Jetstar.

Travellers also listed ‘cost transparency’ as another issue they had with the Qantas-owned budget carrier.

One in three Jetstar passengers reported flight delays, with the average hold up being almost four hours.

The highest-ranking Australian airline was Qantas, earning three stars and a spot at number 36.

