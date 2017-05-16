News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

Jetstar slugs parents with fee to bring babies on domestic flights

Yahoo7 News /

Just when you thought airlines couldn't possibly slug passengers with more fees, Jetstar has added a charge for adults carrying babies on domestic flights.

Global stocks slide, as trade war fears grip markets
1:57

Global stocks slide, as trade war fears grip markets
FL governor vows to pass legislation to make schools safer
1:09

FL governor vows to pass legislation to make schools safer
Hard to see how to get growth rates administration wants ...
4:25

Hard to see how to get growth rates administration wants ...
US forces race to evacuate Americans stranded in the Caribbean
1:25

US forces race to evacuate Americans stranded in the Caribbean
Aramco CEO sees oil supply shortage
1:25

Aramco CEO sees oil supply shortage
Hundreds of Endangered Sea Turtles Found Dead Off Coast of El Salvador
2:08

Hundreds of Endangered Sea Turtles Found Dead Off Coast of El Salvador
Harold Hamm: Over-forecasting of EIA numbers is concernin...
3:17

Harold Hamm: Over-forecasting of EIA numbers is concernin...
1116_1800_SYD-Northside
1:35

School leavers warned about dangers of careless driving
FEMA warns Irma will impact entire state of Florida
7:37

FEMA warns Irma will impact entire state of Florida
India's Modi visits Myanmar
2:02

India's Modi visits Myanmar
0626_1800_SYD-Allergy
1:30

Government puts resources into educating youths about allergies
Volkswagen back on track?
1:28

Volkswagen back on track?
 

Parents will now be slugged $30 to have an infant sit on their lap during domestic flights, and has increased the fee from $40 to $50 to carry babies on international flights.

Jetstar's domestic fee matches Tigerair's $30 charge for babies travelling on a guardian's lap, however Qantas and Virgin Australia do not charge an infant fee on domestic flights.

Parents will now be slugged $30 to have their own child sit on their lap during domestic flights. Source: Supplied

“The infant fee for domestic flights brings us in line with the other low cost carrier in Australia, which has had an infant fee since 2009,” a Jetstar spokesperson said in a statement to 7 News Online.

“We know that fees and charges can be unpopular, but giving customers’ choice and charging each customer for what they actually need helps us to offer the lowest possible fares, every day.

"That’s how more than 22 million people flew on Jetstar for under $100 last year,” the budget airline spokesperson commented.

The $10 hike to international flight fees is also the first increase since 2010.

Tigerair has charged an infant fee on domestic flights since 2009. Source: 7 News

It’s been a rough trot for the budget airline, only last month the low-cost carrier was named the worst airline in the world according to a new international study.

In a survey of more than 70 carriers, angry passengers listed flight delays, boarding times, in-flight staff and quality of meals as their biggest bug-bears with Jetstar.

Comparative chart: travel for infants on domestic, Trans-Tasman and International flights. Source: Jetstar

Travellers also listed ‘cost transparency’ as another issue they had with the Qantas-owned budget carrier.

One in three Jetstar passengers reported flight delays, with the average hold up being almost four hours.

The highest-ranking Australian airline was Qantas, earning three stars and a spot at number 36.

RELATED VIDEO:

Back To Top