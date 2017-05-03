Never too late for love: elderly couple marries after meeting in retirement village

An elderly Victorian couple, who met in a retirement village, have shown it’s never too late for love after getting married.

Glengollan Village residents John, 90, and Hester Blackler, 88, recently tied the knot after living in the retirement village for almost 20 years.

But they only met each other 12 months ago.

“There was a vacant seat in the bus next to Hester and I asked if I may sit down,” John said.

The two fell in love and in what Hester said was a surprise, John decided to pop the question and asked her to marry him.

"It came as a bit of a surprise actually because I wasn't expecting anything to happen," Hester said.

But when it came time one tradition had to go, him getting down on one knee to ask her.

“If I had have got down on one knee I would need two people to lift me up,” he said.

The two enjoyed an intimate ceremony in front of 20 guests before honeymooning in Tasmania.