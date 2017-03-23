News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Neighbours smelled fuel at fatal Qld fire (clone 39905704)
Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

Mother-of-two one of four killed in London terror attack

Yahoo7 News /

A mother-of-two has been named as one of three people killed by a British-born lone wolf terrorist who had been investigated over his “violent extremism”.

Under-pressure police officers racking up rest days amid 'crisis' claims
1:23

Under-pressure police officers racking up rest days amid 'crisis' claims
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
Controversial Arrest of Harvard Student Defended
1:41

Controversial Arrest of Harvard Student Defended
Police officer ushers ducks across rush hour highway
0:36

Police officer ushers ducks across rush hour highway
0416_1800_Wa_comp
1:24

Competition cancelled at Margaret River Pro 
0416_1800_wa_protect
2:04

Shark attacks spark debate on how to protect swimmers
0416_1800_syd_arson
1:58

Bushfire threat continues in Sydney’s southwest
0416_1800_vic_body
0:24

Body found rolled up in carpet in boot of a car
Shocking video shows man 'throwing punches and being abusive towards police'
0:27

Shocking video shows man 'throwing punches and being abusive towards police'
0416_wa_sun_beach
0:35

Clothing and bible found on beach
0415_1800_qld_gumtree
0:25

Police warning as violent gang lures victims through Gumtree
0414_1800_sa_chase
1:05

Clearview Chase caught on camera
 

Aysha Frade was walking across the Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to pick up her two daughters, aged eight and 11, when she was struck by a four-wheel-drive.

The 43-year-old British-born school administration officer was hit by the terrorist’s Hyundai and then thrown under a bus.

Mother-of-two Aysha Frade. Picture: Facebook

“All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family,” school spokesperson Rachel Borland said.

“Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Aysha Frade, pictured with her husband. Pictrue: Facebook

Ms Frade was one of three people killed, including a man aged in his 50s and police officer constable Keith Palmer who was stabbed to death by the lone wolf attacker.

The attacker became the fourth person killed when he was shot dead by officers outside parliament.

The attacker was shot dead. Picture: 7 News

In total, 29 people were injured when the attacker mowed down pedestrians on the iconic Westminster Bridge, with seven of those in a critical condition.

Speaking to a shell-shocked parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the deranged man had previously come to the attention of MI5 intelligence.

“Some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism,” she said.

29 people were injured in the attack, seven of them critical. Picture: 7 News

“The case is historic, he was not part of the current intelligence picture.

“There was no prior intelligence of his intent or the plot.”

The attacker mowed down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge. Picture: 7 News

The attacker remains unnamed.

Ms May confirmed 12 Britons were among the injured, along with four South Koreans nationals, three French, two Romanians, two Greeks, one German, one Chinese, one Irish and one Italian.

An Australian mother has also undergone surgery on her foot after she was run over in the London chaos.

Café worker Patricia Neis-Beer was visiting her daughter in London when the terror attack unfolded.

Tributes have poured in around the globe for the victims and their families, while the Queen issued a statement.

"My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence,” she said.

The Queen was put into lock down as the terror unfolded close to Buckingham Palace.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others.”

The attack scene. Picture: 7 News

Back To Top