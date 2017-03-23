Mother-of-two one of four killed in London terror attack

A mother-of-two has been named as one of three people killed by a British-born lone wolf terrorist who had been investigated over his “violent extremism”.

Aysha Frade was walking across the Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to pick up her two daughters, aged eight and 11, when she was struck by a four-wheel-drive.

The 43-year-old British-born school administration officer was hit by the terrorist’s Hyundai and then thrown under a bus.

“All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family,” school spokesperson Rachel Borland said.

“Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Ms Frade was one of three people killed, including a man aged in his 50s and police officer constable Keith Palmer who was stabbed to death by the lone wolf attacker.

The attacker became the fourth person killed when he was shot dead by officers outside parliament.

In total, 29 people were injured when the attacker mowed down pedestrians on the iconic Westminster Bridge, with seven of those in a critical condition.

Speaking to a shell-shocked parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the deranged man had previously come to the attention of MI5 intelligence.

“Some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism,” she said.

“The case is historic, he was not part of the current intelligence picture.

“There was no prior intelligence of his intent or the plot.”

The attacker remains unnamed.

Ms May confirmed 12 Britons were among the injured, along with four South Koreans nationals, three French, two Romanians, two Greeks, one German, one Chinese, one Irish and one Italian.

An Australian mother has also undergone surgery on her foot after she was run over in the London chaos.

Café worker Patricia Neis-Beer was visiting her daughter in London when the terror attack unfolded.

Tributes have poured in around the globe for the victims and their families, while the Queen issued a statement.

"My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence,” she said.

The Queen was put into lock down as the terror unfolded close to Buckingham Palace.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others.”