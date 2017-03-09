Don't look down: Extreme and dangerous picture craze hits Sydney social media

Sydney thrill-seekers have been caught out risking their lives in some of city's most dangerous locations.

The shocking images have forced police to launch an investigation.

On Wednesday the group could be seen in the nail-biting footage on the rooftop of one of North Sydney’s tallest buildings.

One man in the vision can be seen walking along the edge of the Meriton building, before perilously sitting on the corner of the structure.

The stunt, 7 News can reveal, is part of a frightening social media group, competing for the most extreme pictures.

However those fearing heights should look away.

"The footage and pictures depict persons engaged in extremely risky behaviour that is not only dangerous, but illegal," Superintendent Paul Devaney told 7 News about the brazen act.

A group of young men and women have taken to scaling buildings and bridges and also illegally riding our trams and trains, 7 News can reveal.

The groups have also been dangerously trespassing in train tunnels.

"It's horror to see these images, what might look like an artistic shot is fear for me,” Howard Collins from Sydney Trains said.

“Please stay away from the tracks."

While some of the images are undeniably impressive the risk seemingly isn’t worth it.

Authorities have said the risk-takers are breaking the law and risking their lives in the process.

In many of the images posted to Instagram show the thrill-seekers hiding their identity with balaclavas and masks.

However, in older images, they show their faces openly, making them easily identifiable.

"To those persons involved my advice is come and see us before we knock on your door,” Superintendent Paul Devaney said.

