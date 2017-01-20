'Once in a lifetime thing': Lion tamer delivers his baby roadside

News

Natasha Squarey
Yahoo7 News

A circus lion tamer faced a situation more terrifying than his day job; helping his wife give birth on the side of the road.

Matt Smith and wife Wonona had tried to reach Gosford Hospital but didn’t make it in time, stopping one kilometre short.

As the daughter of circus performers, it's little wonder five-day-old Harlan West-Smith put on her best show when she entered the world on Monday night.

Little Harlan decided she couldn't wait to come out forcing her lion-taming dad to play midwife on the side of the road. Source: 7 News

A man of many talents, Matt Smith described the experience as ‘once in a lifetime’. Source: 7 News

“It was a once in a lifetime thing,” the new dad told 7 News.

“I've delivered plenty of animals but never humans.

“By the time I got from the driver’s side to the passenger side, (my wife) said ‘give me a second and then catch’, and I caught the baby.”

The growing family had been travelling with the Stardust Circus when little Harlan decided it was time to arrive.

No longer the centre of attention, one lion could only watch on as little Harlan stole the spotlight. Source: 7 News

“I thought I had plenty of time to get to the hospital but it wasn't the case,” Wonona said.

“Not even five minutes up the road and my husband had to pull over.

“It's just lucky she came out and everything was fine.”

Harlan's first performance will be pretty hard to top - but in three months she'll join the rest of her family on stage.

