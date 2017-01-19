The distraught family of a missing university student are desperately seeking answers after she vanished, moments after sending a text message to a friend.

'OMG Just got pulled over again': Student's final text before vanishing

Toni Anderson, 20 hasn’t been since Sunday after messaging her friend Roxanne Townsend saying: “OMG just just (sic) pulled over again”.

It was the last time anyone heard anything from the Kansas local.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Ms Townsend told Fox News after her friend went missing.

As concerns grow for her safety, Kansas City Police have denied any knowledge of pulling over Ms Anderson.

Police later backflipped saying an officer did stop a Ford driver for an illegal lane change, while she was on her way home from a part time job.

"The officer just told her, you know, there’s a gas station right there, gave her a warning for the violation and watched her actually go to the QuikTrip,” Kansas City Police spokesman Darin Snapp told local media.

"After that QuikTrip, it's almost like she vanished."

Ms Anderson's boyfriend Pete Sanchez said every time he left the house he hoped he would see his girlfriend's face.

"It was just like any other night. I just thought she'd come home," he said.

"I just want her to be safe. Her safety is my main concern right now."

The pair had lived together for the last two years after they moved from Wichita.