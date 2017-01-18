Mum chose to carry terminally ill baby to save other young lives

She may have only lived for 15 hours, but baby Annie Ahern has helped pave the way for infant organ donations in one US state.

US couple Abbey and Robert Ahern made the harrowing decision to continue with the pregnancy despite learning that baby Annie was terminal. Pictures: Supplied

Her parents Abbey and Robert Ahern, of Oklahoma, made the harrowing decision to continue with the pregnancy despite learning that Annie was terminal.

The couple had been told during an ultrasound their unborn daughter had anencephaly - a condition that prevented parts of her skull and brain from developing and was "incompatible with life".

"It just sucked the air right out of my lungs, I knew what he was saying, but I couldn’t really apply it to us or to our baby,” Ms Ahern shared in an article published by Good Housekeeping magazine.

“I am fortunate enough to have an incredibly selfless and supportive husband, a faith that kept me going when I wanted to fall apart, and two healthy and vibrant daughters to hug when I couldn't stop sobbing.”

The pair was quick to name their unborn daughter Annie, which Ms Ahern said means, grace.

“We knew she had a purpose — even though she was not made for this world.”

She said about 95 per cent of women in her position choose late-term abortion, but the couple decided against it.

Doctors assured the couple Annie’s condition would not cause her pain, which made their decision, to continue with the pregnancy, easier.

At that appointment, Ms Ahern asked the doctor about organ donation. She said he initially appeared puzzled, as infant organ donation had never been done before in Oklahoma, but consulted with other physicians.

“I wanted Annie's life to ultimately give life to other children,” Ms Ahern said.

“We didn't know how long Annie would survive, but our time would certainly be short. I tried to plan for every possible scenario.”

While the mother was as prepared for her baby’s birth and inevitable death shortly after, the pregnancy was emotional for her.

“Every time a stranger asked when I was due and if I knew if I was having a boy or girl, I died a little more inside... It felt like I lied every time I smiled and didn't tell them Annie's story.”

She would break down in tears in the baby section of department stores trying to pick an outfit for Annie, which she said would likely be the only outfit the little girl would wear.

The couple’s marriage counselor gifted them a little white dress, which was perfect. It was packed in “a special box” with a hat and booties for the baby’s arrival.

When she was born in June 2013, Annie didn't cry much, but Ms Ahern said she heard her making noise.

“They showed her to me, and she was so beautiful.”

Ms Ahern said she felt lighter than she had felt in five months, the moment Annie was born.

“I remember holding her hands and pressing my face on hers and smelling her. I couldn't kiss her enough.

“We were just so happy she was born alive and we were going to get time with our baby girl. It was wonderful.”

After the necessary testing for organ donation had been done, Annie was taken off oxygen to not delay her life and death process.

She knew her daughter’s time was coming to an end when she heard Annie gasp for air.

“The nurse folded her hands and looked at us with a beautifully calm expression and asked if we wanted her to get our family. It reminded me that we had prepared for this.

“Her response shaped the way I view my daughter's death. It was not panicked, it was not stressful, it was beautiful.

She said nobody was sad.

“I told Annie it was okay, she could go, and I loved her,” Ms Ahern said.

“Annie got to be with us all day, and she was ready... She spent her entire life surrounded by love, joy and peace. There was no sorrow, even when she passed away.”

The family was disappointed to hear her oxygen levels were too low for too long to be viable for transplant, but she was able to donate her heart valves for recipients and other organs for research.

Little Annie paved the way for other infants to donate their organs.

In addition to the couple’s older girls Dylan, who is now seven, and five-year-old Harper, Mr and Mrs Ahern soon became pregnant with their fourth daughter Iva, who recently turned two.

“Annie's story is one of hope,” Ms Ahern said.

“I think it shows people that in the midst of tragedy, there can be beauty. Annie was not ours to keep — her story was meant to be shared, and I intend to do so until the day I die.”

