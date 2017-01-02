Childcare demand set to increase, forcing parents out of the workforce

News

The Federal Government says it has a plan to ease the burden on families, but only if parliament passes the savings needed.

The news isn’t going to help mother Aimee Crane who got in early for her son Oliver’s childcare.

Even then, it wasn’t until Oliver was two years old that he was offered a place.

The demand for childcare is set to increase. Source: 7 News

“We put him on waitlists until he was about three or four months old,” Ms Crane said.

“Some of them still haven’t offered us a position, and you actually have to pay to be on those waitlists.”

Government figures show by 2020 the number of children needing care will balloon from 1.7 million to two million, meaning another 300,000 places will be required.

Labor says the chronic shortage is set to skyrocket with an extra 16,000 daycare centres needed.

Two million children are set to be in care by 2020. Source: 7 News

“If there are not the places for Australian children, then Australian parents cannot participate in the workforce,” Shadow Education Minister Kate Ellis said.

“If the services don’t exist than that is of no assistance to any Australian parent.”

But Education Minister Simon Birmingham is confident the government can cater for the expected demand.

The Government wants to build more childcare centres. Source: 7 News

“As long as the Turnbull Government’s reforms pass through the parliament, as long as Labor gets out of the way, lets us put our childcare reforms in place,” he said.

“That means new childcare centres, new facilities will be built, new facilities will be established, new places will be available.”

