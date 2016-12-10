Santa in drag on one of Melbourne's main shopping strips

The jolly old Santa Claus himself has been replaced this year on Melbourne's Chapel Street.

Santa's a drag: Christmas change headed to Chapel St

While the substitute won't be a drag, they will be in drag.

It’s a display of both naughty and nice and it’s bringing traffic to a standstill and turning the heads of many shoppers on the shopping strip.

Usually Old Saint Nick would visit the popular shopping district, however Chrissie Maus of Chapel Street Precinct Association told 7 News it was time for a change.

“The diversity of Chapel Street has been celebrated for years, this year we’re taking it up a notch," he said.

Drag queens dressed in Christmas-style outfits will be cruising in convertibles down the street singing carols every weekend in the lead up to the big day.

A local resident told 7 News it was, “Perfect for Chapel Street, exactly what Chapel Street needs."

“A little different to Santa, I’ll always love Santa obviously, but it’s all good,” another resident said.

Some traditionalists don’t want the true meaning of the season to be lost.

“I think the most important thing to me personally is generosity of God,” Rob Buckingham from Bayside Church Melbourne told 7 News.

Seven News understands Santa will be making appearances at other local events, but on Chapel Street the Christmas queen reigns supreme.

“I’m just trying to put a smile on as many people’s faces as I can,” the special drag queen filling in for Santa this year told 7 News.

And that she has.

“She’s gorgeous, she is divine or what, can I hop in there with her, she looks like a Barbie doll,” a seemingly pleased local told 7 News.

