'Blood on your hands': Protesters scale Parliament House, turn water feature into 'pool of blood'

Protesters scaled the front of Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, to display a banner calling for 'justice for refugees'.

The banner reading, "Close the Bloody Camps now" was placed in prime view for politicians to see, while a water feature on the premises was turned red.

A dozen protestors have waded out into a pond in the complex's forecourt, holding placards with slogans such as "Justice for refugees".

7 News understands it is the same group that interrupted yesterday's Question Time session.

Members of Whistleblowers Activists and Citizens Alliance have also turned the water feature into a bloody pool, representing deaths from turnbacks at sea, with signs reading 'Turnbacks Are Murder' and 'Blood On Your Hands'.

They say their latest action is a continuation of Thursday's interruption of the House of Representatives.

"We are here today to tell the Australian Parliament they are all complicit in the murder, rape, torture and child abuse of refugees," WACA spokesperson Kat Moore said.

"This is a state of emergency and a humanitarian crisis."

The protesters say Manus Island, Nauru and Christmas Island are death camps and demanding every single person in offshore detention be evacuated immediately and the camps shut down.

Parliament house security is responding.