News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Man ‘flabbergasted’ after being charged $25 ‘cakeage' fee at winery

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 /

A Perth man has been left outraged after being charged $25 for bringing a birthday cake to a beer garden at boutique winery, Mandoon Estate.

0228_sun_fuel
3:10

Gold Coast woman wins legal battle against giant petrol company
0112_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:35

News Break - January 12
1221_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:20

News break - December 21
1014_0530_sun_newsbreak
9:29

October 14 - Morning Newsbreak
0614_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:08

Newsbreak - June 14
0805_1800_nsw_hoverboard
1:29

Hoverboard becomes a reality
1011_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:26

Newsbreak - October 11
0713_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:30

Newsbreak - July 13
Pope greets Orthodox patriarch in Istanbul
0:34

Pope greets Orthodox patriarch in Istanbul
1005_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:14

Newsbreak - October 5
0612_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:01

Newsbreak - June 12
0616_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:27

Newsbreak - June 16
 

David Prestipino said he was left "flabbergasted" when the boutique winery charged him for bringing his own cake to the venue at the weekend.

Mr Prestipino wrote a scathing rant on WA Today describing how the 'cakeage' fee left a sour taste in his mouth.

David Prestipino couldn't believe the charge. Image: Twitter

Mr Prestipino is 'flabbergasted' that he was charged $25 for bringing his own cake. Image: WA Today

He said, "I was left flabbergasted this week, and seemingly behind the times, upon learning one of my favourite spots for a family gathering, Mandoon Estate, charged a 'cakeage' fee for customers even in their beer garden, where there's no table service, no plates or cutlery, and people generally picnic on the grass.

"The fee was $25 per cake and to say it left a sour taste in the mouth was an understatement.”

The packed outside area of Mandoon Estate. Image: Instagram

Mr Prestipino even joked, “charging customers to use their toilets might be next”.

“Yes, rents are higher in Perth, wages inflated, fitouts more expensive, and blah blah blah.. but the buck must stop at the cake, for christ's sake.”

The winery charged Mr Prestipino an "extortionate amount" for bringing the cake. Image: Mandoon Estate

Mr Prestipino said they bought food and drinks, ate on the grass and disposed of their rubbish.

But it was when they brought out the cake to celebrate their friend's birthday that caused the trouble.

He couldn’t believe a place without table service could charge such an exorbitant fee, especially when they didn’t cut nor clear away the cake.

Mandoon Estate claims to be Western Australia’s most awarded boutique winery. Image: Instagram

According to Mr Prestipino, the winery had a perfectly acceptable explanation for instigating 'cakegate'.

They told him, "A lot of people that come here are used to picnicking at Houghtons, where there's an open space for people to bring their own food and things and sit down with a bottle of their wine," he said.

"When we first opened, we had problems with people taking advantage of the situation, rocking up with eskies and things full of food, so we had to do something.

The winery said it wasn't the first time they discussed the 'cakeage' fee. Image: Mandoon Estate

"Believe me, we have had more than a dozen meetings on cakeage."

Back To Top