Advantage Air Giveaway

Terms and Conditions

By entering the "Advantage Air Giveaway" ("the Competition"), you are agreeing to the following Terms and Conditions:

1.STANDARD TERMS

1.1 Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry.

2. WHO CAN ENTER?

2.1 Subject to clause 2.2, entry is open to all residents 18 years of age and older residing in Queensland where the Channel Seven signal is received.

2.2 Employees and their immediate families of the Seven Network (Operations) Limited, Advantage Air Pty Ltd, Ansible Pty Ltd and their associated agencies and companies are not eligible to enter.

3.HOW TO ENTER

3.1 The Competition commences Friday 28 October 2016 at 19:00 AEST and concludes on Saturday 29 October 2016 at 12:00 AEST ("the Competition Period").

3.2 In order to enter, viewers must watch the Seven Network and affiliates, when a Competition segment will be aired inviting viewers to enter.

3.3 In order to enter the draw, entrants must:

a) send a text message/SMS registering the codeword, their full name and address including state, suburb and postcode to 1977 5777 (Charge $0.55 - Helpline 1300 851 419)

3.4 Entrants may enter multiple times throughout the competition period.

3.5 Entries must be received by Saturday 29 October 2016 at 12:00 AEST. The time of entry will in each case be the time the SMS message is received by the Ansible Pty Ltd database.

3.6 Each entry must be charged to a mobile account and SMS entries via the internet, computer generation or "scripting" are invalid and will not be accepted.

3.7 SMS entrants will receive a reply message to their entry.

3.8 Each SMS entry will be charged at premium rate, namely $0.55 (including GST), which covers the entry and the reply message.

4. PRIZES

4.1 There will be One (1) Winner who will receive the prize packages detailed in clause 4.2

4.2 The prize packages consist of:

Number

Full Details

RRP

1 x Major Prize Package

The Winner will receive the following prize package:

MyAir5 ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning system, sized to suit your home. Controlled by the stylish 8 inch MyPlace home hub, and comprises Individual Temperature Control to each zone and additional control via the app from your smartphone or tablet.

$14,000.00

MyLights smart LED lighting system, sized to suit your home. Also controlled by MyPlace, with additional control from the app on your smartphone or tablet.

$8,000.00

TOTAL MAXIMUM PRIZE POOL VALUE

$22,000.00

Total maximum prize pool value for the prize is $22,000.00 (including GST). Prize value is correct as at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the ultimate date on which the prize is taken.

4.3 The Prize Package is subject to the following exclusions:

a) Additional costs for circumstances which, in the opinion of Advantage Air, are not a conventional installation, including the costs of removing asbestos or the provision of three phase or larger cable electricity for the installation, are to be paid by the successful entrant.

b) Prize Package must be installed within 12 months of prize being obtained.

c) Prize Package is available to the Brisbane Metropolitan area only.

d) Advantage Air can refuse an installation in a building that it deems not appropriate for a MyAir or MyLights installation, including certain apartments, the ground floor of a two storey building or if the ceilings are too old for an installation.

4.4 In accepting the prize the winner agrees to participate in and co-operate with all reasonable media editorial requests, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed, and the winner grants the Promoter a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use such footage and photographs in all media worldwide and the winner will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

4.5 The winner agrees they will not sell or otherwise provide their story and/or photographs to any media or other organisation.

4.6 It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner and their guests must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and the Sponsor's requirements.

4.7 In the event that an element of the prize outlined in the above is cancelled or not available for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute with a similar product of equal or greater value, subject to state regulations. If the winner forfeits a specified element, no cash alternative offer will be granted in lieu of the part of the prize.

4.8 All other expenses become the responsibility of the major prize winner and their companions including but not limited to the exclusions listed in 4.3 above.

4.9 Prizes are not redeemable for cash and are not transferrable or exchangeable.

4.10 Once the prize is accepted, the winner must deal directly with the Prize Sponsor.

4.11 Independent financial advice should be sought as tax implications may arise as a result of accepting the prize.

4.12 Full details of prizes can be obtained by telephoning the Seven Network in Brisbane on 07 3369 7777.

5. HOW TO WIN

5.1 There will be one (1) winner drawn from the state pool of SMS entrants. Each entrant who has entered the Competition in accordance with these terms and conditions during the Competition Period using a mobile phone with a reply path and whose SMS message has passed through the Telco carriers network to Ansible Pty Ltd database by Saturday 29 October 2016 at 12:00 AEST ("Qualifying Entrant") will be entered into the draw. Entries that do not comply with any of the terms and conditions, may be deemed invalid and a further draw will be conducted in its place. The draw will take place at Ansible Pty Ltd, Level 1, 16 Anster Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000 on Monday 31 October 2016 at 10:00 AEST.

5.2 The winner will be notified by a phone call from the Promoter on the day of the draw, and a letter advising the winner of their prize will also be express posted. The winner's details will be published in the Public Notes section of The Australian newspaper on Monday 7 November 2016.

5.3 The Promoter's decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the result.

5.4 The Promoter may in its absolute discretion deem entries invalid subsequently to a winner being notified or a winner's name being announced if it is discovered that the winner did not enter the Competition in accordance with these terms and conditions. In these circumstances, an additional draw will be conducted.

5.5 It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner (and any companions) may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.

5.6 In the event of an unclaimed prize, an unclaimed prize draw will take place at Ansible Pty Ltd, Level 1, 16 Anster Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000 on Thursday 26 January 2017 at 10:00 AEST and the winner will be notified by mail and their details published in the Public Notes section of The Australian newspaper on Monday 30 January 2017 if required.

6. NO LIABILITY

6.1 In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter's ability to proceed with the Competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the Competition and recommence it from the start on the same conditions, subject to state government legislation.

6.2 Seven Network (Operations) Limited, Ansible Pty Ltd, Advantage Air Pty Ltd and their associated agencies and companies will take no responsibility for prizes damaged or lost in transit, or late, lost or misdirected mail.

6.3 Seven Network (Operations) Limited, Ansible Pty Ltd, Advantage Air Pty Ltd and their associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any misadventure, accident, injury, loss (including but not limited to consequential loss) or claim that may occur:

a) during the draw;

b) in the acceptance, participation or use of any element(s) of the prize;

c) as a consequence of late, lost or misdirected mail;

d) due to the broadcast of any program relating to the Competition or the publication of any material, including any statements made by any compere, staff member, journalist, other entrants or any other person;

e) in relation to failure of an SMS entry message to be received by the Promoter on account of technical problems or traffic congestion; or

f) arising from or related to any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines or mobile communications network related to or resulting from participation in this promotion.

6.4 Seven Network (Operations) Limited and its associated agencies and companies assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available, subject to state government legislation.

6.5 If for any reason the Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, take any action that may be available, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition, subject to state government legislation.

7. PROMOTER AND SPONSOR'S DETAILS

7.1 The Promoter is Seven West Media (ABN 65 052 845 262) of Level 2, 38-42 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, NSW 2009.

7.2 The Sponsor is Advantage Air Pty Ltd (ABN 77 056 510 555 ) of 115 Vulcan Road, Canning Vale WA 6155.

7.3 Entry details remain the property of the Promoter. Ansible Pty Ltd on behalf of Seven Network (Operations) Limited (ABN 65 052 845 262) and its related entities ("Seven"), is collecting your personal information for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Competition, including for the purpose of identifying and notifying the winner and understanding our audiences. Seven will otherwise handle your personal information in accordance with Seven's Privacy Policy which is available on our website at http://www.sevenwestmedia.com.au/privacy-policies (and which contains information regarding how you can access your personal information, correct it and/ or make a complaint about our handling of your personal information). By providing your personal information below, you agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy. Without limiting the foregoing, Seven may disclose the entrant's personal information to its related entities, business partners and external service providers for research and profiling purposes as well as other purposes reasonably related to the entrant's relationship with Seven. In addition, by entering this competition, you consent to Seven using your personal information for the purpose of Seven and its related entities sending you information regarding programs, products and services available through them and/ or through their business partners, and to Seven from time to time sharing your personal information with carefully selected business partners for the purpose of them sending you such information directly. We will always provide you with the ability to opt out of those communications. www.sevenwestmedia.com.au