Shocking moment panicking paedophile tries to snap phone when confronted by 'paedo hunters'

A paedophile was caught on camera trying to snap his phone in half after being ambushed by vigilantes in the UK.

Richard Hewitt was sentenced to two years on Tuesday after "paedo hunters" Dark Justice met him in a car park, The Sun reports.

Hewitt drove more than 300 kilometres to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. However, the 13-year-old girl turned out to be members of the Dark Justice group.

The video shows the moment Hewitt was approached by the vigilantes. As Hewitt got out of the car, he immediately got defensive, shouting he had done nothing wrong.

He claimed he had lost his way and continually yelled, "I did nothing wrong... I didn't do nothing."

When the 40-year-old from Cheshire realised he had been trapped he began to bend his phone.

Dark Justice revealed Hewitt had asked the girl “Jessie” for naked pictures and asked her for sex.

Hewitt was sentenced for two years with a further ten year period on the sex offender registration.