News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

Shocking moment panicking paedophile tries to snap phone when confronted by 'paedo hunters'

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 News /

A paedophile was caught on camera trying to snap his phone in half after being ambushed by vigilantes in the UK.

Shocking moment panicking paedophile tries to snap phone when confronted by paedo hunters

Shocking moment panicking paedophile tries to snap phone when confronted by paedo hunters

Richard Hewitt was sentenced to two years on Tuesday after "paedo hunters" Dark Justice met him in a car park, The Sun reports.

Hewitt drove more than 300 kilometres to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. However, the 13-year-old girl turned out to be members of the Dark Justice group.

Richard Hewitt was ambushed by paedo hunters. Image: Dark Justice

The video shows the moment Hewitt was approached by the vigilantes. As Hewitt got out of the car, he immediately got defensive, shouting he had done nothing wrong.

Hewitt insisted he had done nothing wrong. Image: Dark Justice

He claimed he had lost his way and continually yelled, "I did nothing wrong... I didn't do nothing."

Once Hewitt realised he was trapped, he tried to snap his phone. Image: Dark Justice

When the 40-year-old from Cheshire realised he had been trapped he began to bend his phone.

Dark Justice revealed Hewitt had asked the girl “Jessie” for naked pictures and asked her for sex.

The 40-year-old asked the girl whether she would 'be ready' for her first time. Image: North News & Pictures Ltd

Hewitt asked her if she was horny. Image: North News & Pictures Ltd

Hewitt sent a picture of his face while he was on his way. Image: North News & Pictures Ltd

RELATED: Paedophile sentenced after being confronted by vigilantes in UK
RELATED: Moment paedophile hunters confront man who thought he was meeting 13-year-old girl

Hewitt was sentenced for two years with a further ten year period on the sex offender registration.

Back To Top