Are you creepy? Psychologists reveal 'creepiest' behavioural traits

Yahoo7 News

Have you ever wondered if people think you're creepy? Psychologists have revealed the habits that could be setting off "creep detectors", which might make others avoid you.

Francis McAndrew and Sara Koehnke have released their study, On the Nature of Creepiness, which focused on personality traits, hobbies and occupations which deemed a person to be "creepy".

Have you ever wondered if people think you're creepy? Photo: Getty

"It is our belief that creepiness is anxiety aroused by the ambiguity of whether there is something to fear or not and/or by the ambiguity of the precise nature of the threat that might be present," the study said.

McAndrew and Koehnke quizzed 1,341 people online and found that the creepiest traits were those who had greasy, unkempt hair or licked their lips too often.

The study found males are more likely to be perceived as creepy compared to females and those who dressed too formally for social occasions were at the top of the list.

Long fingers and a peculiar smile are believed to be "creepy". Photo: Getty

Those who over dress for social occasions are also deemed "creepy". Photo: Getty

Clowns, Taxidermists, Sex Shop Owners, Funeral Directors and Taxi Drivers are deemed to be the top five creepiest occupations.

Also included were clergy members, janitors, rubbish collectors, guards, writers and actors.

Meanwhile those who touch their friends too frequently, had pale skin and nodded too often also made the psychologists' list.

Creepiness ratings of occupations. Photo: On the Nature of Creepiness

Are you guilty of any of these "creepy" habits/traits?

* Standing too close to your friend
* Greasy and unkempt hair
* A peculiar smile and pale skin
* Bulging eyes and bags under his or her eyes
* Long fingers
* A person who dresses oddly
* Someone who liked their lips frequently
* A person who never looks a friend in the eye
* Wearing dirty clothes
* Laughs at unpredictable times
* A person who makes it nearly impossible for your friend to leave the conversation without appearing rude
* Someone who relentlessly steers the conversation toward one topic

These are the beliefs of qualities of creepy people. Photo: On the Nature of Creepiness

The study concluded that generally individuals who display unusual patterns of nonverbal behaviour, have odd emotional responses or are unpredictable may activate a person's “creepiness detector”.

McAndrew and Koehnke also pointed out that creepy people were not aware of their inherent "creepiness".

