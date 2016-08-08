A young Miss World Australia finalist has been left in a critical condition in a Queensland hospital, following a horrific head-on crash.

Miss World Australia finalist in critical condition after head-on crash only weeks after getting licence

Elyse Miller-Kennedy, 17, from far north Queensland, is fighting for life in Townsville Hospital after the crash near Dimbulah last Wednesday night.

She was flown to hospital with severe head injuries only days after competing in the beauty pageant.

The Cairns Post reports the Year 12 student had only had her driver’s licence a few weeks before the crash, however Queensland Police have confirmed the collision was not her fault.

“The investigations clearly show Elyse was a completely innocent party in this tragedy,” Forensic Crash investigator Scott Ezard reportedly said.

“The family wish for people to understand how beautiful she was and is, and have asked for people to show their respect in dealing with this tragedy as they try and nurse her back to health.”

It’s reported the other car involved in the collion had a man and woman from France inside.

They were also hospitalised.

BLAK Model Management, Ms Miller-Kennedy’s agency, has since launched a fundraiser to help her family.

“Dear friends of BLAK please help model Elyse Millers family get through very difficult times with love and support from our community by making a donation,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Queensland Police have called for witnesses of the crash to come forward.



To help the ‘Prayers for Elyse’ fundraiser click here.

