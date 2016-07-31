Court case details horrific and systemic abuse committed by father on young daughter

In one of the worst cases to be heard in an Australian courtroom prosecutors have outlined how a daughter suffered horrific sexual, physical and mental abuse at the hands of her overbearing father.

According to Fairfax the daughter spent extended periods of time locked in a shed, nights trapped in a tiny box, was systematically raped, molested, mutilated, beaten and threatened with death at the hands of her father, a former competitive sportsman.

The reported abuser quit his prestigious job to coach his children in a bid to see them achieve their Olympic dream.

The horrific abuse allegedly occurred undetected for 14 years.

The court heard that the father was the abuser however he was aided and assist by the children’s mother at times.

The horrendous crimes reportedly committed against the girl have been heard in graphic detail for the first time in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court where both the mother and father stood trial.

Those who sat inside the courtroom during the 12-week trial have described it was the worst case of child abuse they have heard according to Fairfax with much of the graphic details to distressing to report.

The father has been found guilty of 73 child sex offences while the mother guilty on 13 counts.

The court heard that the abuse began when the child was aged five.

It’s reported that he would tie the child’s hands and leave her inside the shed for up to three nights at a time where she was forced to sleep on a concrete floor, was starved and would not attend school.

As she got older her father would lock her inside a tiny box that the family would typically keep sporting gear inside.

"All I've ever wanted is to be a good father" and "I can do what I want to you. I own you,” the abuser told his daughter.

"The complainant always felt compelled to please the offender, and on special days, tried particularly hard to do what she believed would make him happy," court documents revealed.

As the victim aged, the abuse became increasingly sadistic in nature as the father would rape the girl and use tools from inside the shed to mutilate her.

During the course of the police investigation authorities discovered another of the couple’s children had also been assaulted by her father.

Later the parents were charged with a combined 89 counts and the father found guilty by the jury of all 73 offences.

The mother was found guilty of 13 of her 16 charges.

A sentencing hearing for both parents will take place at Sydney's Downing Centre in September.

Adults Surviving Child Abuse: 1300 657 380

Survivors and Mates Support Network: 02 8355 3711

Bravehearts: 1800 272 831

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

