‘You can’t do that!’: Teen skateboarders allege excessive force used by security guards during brawl

‘You can’t do that!’: Teen skateboarders allege excessive force used by security guards in Melbourne

The group of young men say they were skateboarding along Little Lonsdale Street near the entrance to Melbourne Central when the trouble began.

The teens claim the security guards didn’t ask them to move on from the location at any stage.

They also claim that the two groups didn’t exchange words either. Instead, they say the guards began forcibly removing them when the brawl broke out.

During the altercation, the footage shows one of the teens being thrown to the ground before being punched multiple times.

It’s understood the skateboarders were aged between 15 and 16 years old.

The teens have since claimed the guards used excessive force during the incident.

The teens can be heard pleading with the security guards to let them go. However, their calls go seemingly unheard as the brawl continues.

One teen can be heard screaming, “John get off him! You can’t do that!”

“You can’t do that! We’re filming this!”

Skateboarding is banned around the centre and there are several signs indicting this.

However, disgruntled café owners along here say regularly used as a skatepark late at night.

Management at Melbourne Central say they are "concerned" by the footage and are investigating the matter.

News break – July 4