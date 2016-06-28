‘Take care, all the best’: Teen fired via text after allergic reaction left her 'close to death'

A Canadian woman claims she was sacked from her job via text, after going into anaphylactic shock when she came into contact with capsicum at work.

Danielle Duperreault, an 18-year-old from Saskatoon, had been employed at retail store Urban Planet for two months before the incident occurred.

While working at the clothing store on June 21, she ate some seasoned nuts not realising they were covered in pepper powder.

The teenager claimed the reaction happened so quickly and that her manager "gave her attitude" when she indicated her throat was closing up.

She claimed the manager later fired her and a friend who helped her, via text message.

Afterwards, she took to Facebook to share her frustration about the incident.

"I got fired today, from Urban Planet. And you all would probably think it would be over tardiness or not doing my job and so on and forth," she wrote.

"But today I came into contact with bell peppers, something I am severely allergic to."

Ms Duperreault claimed her tongue began burning, her skin was crawling, she was vomiting and her throat closed up.

She said she realised she was going into anaphylactic shock and called to her manager upstairs.

"She proceeded to show a tremendous amount of attitude," Ms Duperreault wrote.

With nobody calling Ms Duperreault an ambulance, she stumbled to her car to see if she had an epi pen.

With no epinephrine in hand she said she returned to the store gurgling and clutching at her throat and some staff members and customers "began freaking out."

"A few staff around me were freaking out and that same manager stood calmly at the computer typing away," she wrote.

"I clock out and she (the manager) calmly says 'text me when you get to the hospital'."

Ms Duperreault said she had other staff members helped her gather her belongings and get to her car.

She claimed she didn't have time to make it to hospital so she stopped at a medical clinic to get a shot of epinephrine before she was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

"My throat had almost completely closed and I nearly passed out due to lack of oxygen," Ms Duperreault said adding if she had waited another 10 minutes, she would be dead.

"The manager then fires both of us via text message," Ms Deperreault wrote.

"I firmly believe that there should always be an epi pen on hand in every store."

Ms Deperreault posted her terrifying ordeal to Facebook and urged others to share her story to raise awareness about the risk of allergies in the workplace.

“There should be training on how to administer an epi pen, how to handle a situation like that, and how to deal with the aftermath.”

Ms Duperreault said the CEO of the parent company for Urban Planet, Y.M. Inc., contacted her to personally apologise for how the situation was handled.

It is believed the group offered compensation until she finds another job.

But Ms Duperreault is still waiting for an apology from the manager.

A spokesperson for Y.M. Inc., released a statement to CBC News which read: "We take very seriously the health and well-being of all our employees."

"We have reached out to Ms. Duperreault and we would ask for everyone's patience as we work through this situation."