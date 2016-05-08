News

Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
Students surprise teacher with kittens day after cat dies

Yahoo7 News /

A thoughtful group of students have moved their teacher to tears after presenting her with two kittens just one day after her beloved cat died.

Students Ashlei Mahan and Rachel Hanhart from Joshua High School in Texas recorded the heart-warming exchange, which has since gone viral.

The students bought two kittens for Mrs Andrews after her cat died the day before. Photo: Twitter/AshleiMahan

“We’re about to go surprise Mrs Andrews ‘cause her cat died yesterday so we bought her new kittens,” one of the girls says on camera.

The students carry armfuls flowers, cupcakes and balloons into Mrs Andrews’ classroom.


The last girl to enter is carrying two kittens, one black and white and one grey, with red ribbons tied loosely around their necks.

After accepting the flowers and hugging one of the girls in gratitude, Mrs Andrews then notices her two new pets waiting for her.

Mrs Andrews' reaction when she saw her two new kittens. Photo: Twitter/RachelHanhart

“Are they mine?” she asks, as she bursts into tears and picks up the kittens.

“Hi sweetie,” she can be heard saying as she kisses the kittens on the top of their heads.

The touching video has left thousands of social media users wiping their eyes.

“My poor heart can’t handle this. Aww. Sobbing like a little baby,” one woman wrote.

Mrs Andrews burst into tears as she held her new pets. Photo: Twitter/RachelHanhart

“You guys are just gorgeous you made me cry. Your parents must be so proud of what amazing people you are,” another said.

“You and your friends are great people. You just brightened up my day,” one person wrote.

