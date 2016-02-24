Triple killer finally passes phone 12 days after he lodged it in his bottom

News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A triple killer locked up at Goulburn’s SuperMax prison has finally passed a mobile phone that he had lodged in his bottom 12 days ago.

Kon Georgiou had hidden his phone in his bottom for almost two weeks. Photo: Facebook

Kon Georgiou had been on a hunger strike since February 11, determined to keep his phone tucked safely away.

The SuperMax correctional facility in Goulburn is housing Kon Georgiou. Photo: 7News

Guards spotted the criminal with the phone in jail and when they couldn’t locate it, they subjected Georgiou to a new type of inspection – the Body Orifice Security Scanner (BOSS) chair.

When Georgiou sat on the chair, the scanner detected metalwork inside his bottom.

Phones are off limits in Goulburn, forcing guards to place Georgiou in an observation cell. Photo: 7News

With all eyes on his bowels, Georgiou was kept in an observation cell at the High Risk Management Correctional Centre and the waiting game began.

After 12 - no doubt difficult - days, Georgiou couldn’t hold on any longer and released his phone to the guards.

“Georgiou will no doubt sleep a little more comfortably tonight,” Corrective Services Minister David Elliott told the Daily Telegraph.

Georgiou went on a hunger strike for 11 days to delay the phone from leaving his body. Photo: 7News

“I’m delighted that he no longer has access to a mobile phone and will remain in isolation in Supermax.”

The Rebels bikie member is serving time after shooting three members of rival gang, the Bandidos, inside a nightclub in 2003.

