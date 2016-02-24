Triple killer finally passes phone 12 days after he lodged it in his bottom

A triple killer locked up at Goulburn’s SuperMax prison has finally passed a mobile phone that he had lodged in his bottom 12 days ago.

Kon Georgiou had hidden his phone in his bottom for almost two weeks. Photo: Facebook

Kon Georgiou had been on a hunger strike since February 11, determined to keep his phone tucked safely away.

Guards spotted the criminal with the phone in jail and when they couldn’t locate it, they subjected Georgiou to a new type of inspection – the Body Orifice Security Scanner (BOSS) chair.

When Georgiou sat on the chair, the scanner detected metalwork inside his bottom.

With all eyes on his bowels, Georgiou was kept in an observation cell at the High Risk Management Correctional Centre and the waiting game began.

After 12 - no doubt difficult - days, Georgiou couldn’t hold on any longer and released his phone to the guards.

“Georgiou will no doubt sleep a little more comfortably tonight,” Corrective Services Minister David Elliott told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’m delighted that he no longer has access to a mobile phone and will remain in isolation in Supermax.”

The Rebels bikie member is serving time after shooting three members of rival gang, the Bandidos, inside a nightclub in 2003.

