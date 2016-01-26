Swedish Fritzl 'wrote mortifying sex contract for captive listing ways to reduce her sentence'

A Swedish doctor wrote up a 50 Shades of Grey-style sex contract for a woman who he kidnapped, drugged and allegedly raped in his “sex” bunker.

'Sweden's Frtizl' wrote 'mortifying sex contract for captive listing ways to reduce her sentence'

Martin Peter Trenneborg went on trial in Stockholm on Monday on charges of kidnapping and raping a woman in a specially constructed soundproof bunker located on his southern Sweden rural farm.

“Sweden’s Fritzl” allegedly drew up a contract in English for the woman, in her 30s, revealing a list of sexually degrading acts as well as shaving her body hair, getting a tan and piercing her navel.

Police found the document, which covers a period of 10 years, on his computer after he was arrested on September 18 last year, according to ‘’Daily Mail’’.

It states she needs to provide him with a "GFE" - girlfriend experience - during sex, which includes kissing while having intercourse.

The 38-year-old allegedly demanded that she shaves her body hair, gets a tan, pierces her navel, and allows him to film and photograph her.

The document outlines that the woman would be punished for refusing sex, masturbating and trying to escape.

Dr. Trenneborg allegedly wrote his “guest” would be eligible for “shemale discounts” inside the bunker by performing undignified sex acts and undergoing a healthy eating plan fitness program.

The contract also revealed his plans to keep the woman for years, which he also admitted to the court.

"He has had sexual intercourse with her while she was unconscious or slept, and abducted her to his residence outside Kristianstad,” Chief prosecutor Peter Claeson told Reuters.

"The man has told us that he intended the woman to become his girlfriend and she was to stay there for several years."

During a search on Trenneborg's computer, police allegedly found violent pornography and evidence that he stalked at least ten different women before settling on his victim.

The doctor's plans unravelled when he took her to police with instructions to say she was not missing and to have a new key cut.

But the woman seized the opportunity to seek protection and Trenneborg was arrested.

The woman told police they had met online and claimed Trenneborg was “charming,” but gave off strange vibes after the first date when he stared into her eyes with a great deal of intensity throughout the duration of the intercourse.

“When we were having sex he kept staring at me. Like, the whole time,” she said.

“Stared right into my eyes... a lot, and that's very unusual, that you do that the whole time."

On their second date the doctor allegedly fed the woman chocolate-coated strawberries laced with Rohypnol, a muscle relaxant.

“We drank some champagne. But only a little. Then he wanted us to eat the strawberries, he was actually feeding me them as a romantic gesture,” the woman told police.

The woman said he had marked the leaves of the drugged fruit to identify which ones to feed her.

She then blacked out, but told police he raped her while she was unconscious and put a mask of an elderly woman on her and pushed her in a wheelchair to hide her identity.

He allegedly drove her 550km to his rural farmhouse near Kristianstad, keeping his victim asleep by injecting her with sedatives where he kept her for six days.

The doctors plan went awry when he went to the woman's apartment to get some things for her and discovered the lock had been changed.

He brought her to the police with instructions to say she was not missing and get the new key, the documents showed.

But the woman seized the opportunity to seek protection from the police and they arrested Trenneborg.

The documents, revealed in court, did not indicate why he thought she would not try to break free.

Here, the woman told police she was confined to the small room with concrete walls measuring more than 12 inches thick.

“He told me that the door was the same as they have in bank vaults, that the walls were made of thick concrete and that no one would hear me scream how much I tried and that it is impossible to get out from there,” she said.

“He also said that if I was going to attack him and kill him. All I would have been left with was a stinking corpse. There was no way for me to get out of the bunker without his assistance.”

“Sweden’s Fritzl” also spoke of bringing another woman into the bunker within several months when the bunker “was ready”, she said

The victim’s lawyer, Jens Högström, also described Trenneborg as an intelligent person.

“Despite being very intelligent one might wonder how his head works. All of his actions points in the direction that something must be terrible wrong inside that head of his," Högström said.

Trenneborg is believed to have studied at the world-famous Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and claimed to be a member of the ‘Mensa’ – an organisation for those who score at the 98th percentile or higher in an approved IQ test.

He has been compared to Josef Fritzl, the Austrian man who held his daughter captive in a concealed part of the family’s basement for 24 years.