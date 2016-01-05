Topless in Thailand: Two Western female tourists fined for public nudity

News

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Footage has surfaced of two half-naked female tourists dancing topless while hanging out the windows of a slow-rolling SUV at a beach resort town in Thailand resulting in a shock fine for the partying pair.

Police arrested and later fined the women, identified as Adrianna Martin, 20, from the US, and Camille Prymann, 25, from Austria.

The 48-second video has gone viral since its posting on YouTube and Facebook.

The two females can be seen in the footage hanging out of the moving vehicle. Source: Facebook.

The pair were passengers of the black vehicle which can been seen in the footage driving along a busy road in the entertainment district in Patong, located on the notorious holiday island of Phuket.

Cars and motorcycles can be heard honking as the women in the clip danced for passers-by.

The viral video was shot by a passenger in a car that was following behind the SUV.

Thai police then used the footage to track the partying pair by locating the vehicle through its number plate.

Later on the mood was drastically different once the women were arrested, received fines and a “talking to” by local authorities. Source: Potong Police.

The women were charged with public nudity and released after they both paid a 500 baht fine. Source: Patong Police.

The sport utility vehicle is owned by Malee Villa, an exclusive resort in Rawai and is reserved exclusively for guests’ use, according to the Phuket Gazette.

Lt Col Sutthichai Thianpho told the newspaper': "We were made aware of the video yesterday."

"It didn’t take long to track down the suspects, as we had the licence plate number of the vehicle."

The two women are on show for all to see in the viral video. Source: Facebook.

The women were charged with public nudity and both paid a 500 baht fine (AUD $20) before they were released following a stern warning from local police.

The investigation was sparked by Thailand's ‘morality’ crackdown, where police are on the watch for scantily clad Western tourists flouting their near naked bodies in public places.

News break – January 5

