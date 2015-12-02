52-year-old woman charged with murder of Marnielee Cave on NSW far south coast

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Marnielee Cave, whose body was found dumped under a bridge on NSW's far south coast in October.

NSW woman Marnielee Cave (pictured) was found dead under a bridge in October. Photo: 7 News

The remains of Ms Cave, 26, from Bega, were found under the Mogareeka Bridge at Tathra on October 14.

Police say the woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tributes poured in for childcare student Ms Cave who was found wearing a distinctive butterfly necklace, which has become a symbol of grief for family and friends.

Police released a photograph of the necklace in a bid to identify her in after her disappearance.

Two campers discovered Ms Cave's body 20 kilometres from her home in Bega on October 14.

Fairfax reports that at the time of Ms Cave's death her friend Patrick Aberdeen said she had received a death threat.

The woman arrested was refused bail and will appear at Batemans Bay Local Court on Wednesday.

Family and friends have been posting tributes on the R.I.P Marnielee Cave Facebook page since her death.