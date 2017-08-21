MMA fighter wanted for murder of champion powerlifter Andrei Drachev in brutal street fight

A former world powerlifting championship medallist has been killed in a brutal Russian street fight.

MMA fighter kills powerlifting champion in brutal Russian street fight

Horrific vision showed the moment suspected killer Anar Ziranov, a professional MMA fighter, delivered a roundhouse kick to the face of his much larger opponent, power lifter Andrei Drachev.

According to Crime Russian, the accused Ziranov then unleashed a fury of punches to Drachev as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of the beating.

Police said the fight broke out in a cafe in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old Drachev entered the Bodybuilding Championship of the Primorsky region for the first time and claimed first place in the category ‘Extreme Bodybuilding’.

He also won the silver medal at the 2011 world powerlifting championships in the Czech Republic.

The cause of his death was identified as craniocerebral injury.

Ziranov remains at large.