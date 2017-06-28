'No need to panic': Ukraine government responds to cyberattack with meme

The Ukrainian government has addressed the biggest cyber attack in its history by tweeting a meme.

As national banks and businesses were sent to their knees by the sweeping ransomware hack, Ukraine summed up the situation with a GIF of a dog in a room on fire.

In what has been described as the “most 2017 government response ever”, the Ukranian government chose not to add to the fear rather using a popular meme of a dog calmly drinking coffee in a burning room with the caption “this is fine”.

“Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue,” the official Twitter account of Ukraine stated alongside the popular meme.

Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue 👌 pic.twitter.com/RsDnwZD5Oj — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 27, 2017

Originally created by K.C. Green, the “This is Fine” dog comic represents an attitude that is halfway between a shrug and a complete denial of reality.

While the unorthodox response left some Twitter users scratching their heads and others insisting they had misinterpreted the meme, supporters praised the Ukranian government for reducing the public’s fears during an otherwise chaotic situation.

"The year is only half over, but this is my nomination for most 2017 tweet of 2017," one supporter wrote.

actually think that's a rather lovely example of difference in attitudes b/w west and east. — Tim Abrahams (@timabrahams) June 27, 2017

Ukraine will never defeat the Russian cyber menace with these outdated memes! The West must act now! https://t.co/qvsqyVaUkT — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 27, 2017

Meanwhile the ransomware attack that spread across Europe is also set to affect Australian workers.

Global law firm DLA Piper was one of several major businesses sent offline by the hack, placing the Australian office firmly in the midst of the chaos.

DLA has told Australian staff it is unlikely the IT systems would be restored during the course of the day as they look to minimise the damage caused by the attack.