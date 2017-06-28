News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld mum loses family members in house fire (clone 1522026576)
Boy, 4, released from hospital after surviving fire that killed dad, brothers

'No need to panic': Ukraine government responds to cyberattack with meme

Yahoo7 News /

The Ukrainian government has addressed the biggest cyber attack in its history by tweeting a meme.

0326_sun_news_smith_suspended
4:16

Smith suspended from final test round
0326_sun_news_coalition_newspoll
0:59

Turnbull in turmoil
0326_sun_entertainment_march_lives
1:30

'March for our lives' celebrity demonstration
0326_sun_sports_ball_tampering
4:48

Australian cricket ball tampering fiasco
0326_sun_news
9:50

News Headlines: Monday 26 March
0326_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:39

News Break - March 26
Global landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
0:40

Global landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
Qantas makes history on Australia-UK flight
0:45

Qantas makes history on Australia-UK flight
North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
1:30

North Korea's isolation makes them less subject to negotiations - Obama
Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
4:03

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
0324_1800_wa_whales
2:09

Three of the seven surviving pilot whales rescued from stranding have died
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
 

As national banks and businesses were sent to their knees by the sweeping ransomware hack, Ukraine summed up the situation with a GIF of a dog in a room on fire.

In what has been described as the “most 2017 government response ever”, the Ukranian government chose not to add to the fear rather using a popular meme of a dog calmly drinking coffee in a burning room with the caption “this is fine”.

“Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue,” the official Twitter account of Ukraine stated alongside the popular meme.



Originally created by K.C. Green, the “This is Fine” dog comic represents an attitude that is halfway between a shrug and a complete denial of reality.

While the unorthodox response left some Twitter users scratching their heads and others insisting they had misinterpreted the meme, supporters praised the Ukranian government for reducing the public’s fears during an otherwise chaotic situation.

"The year is only half over, but this is my nomination for most 2017 tweet of 2017," one supporter wrote.





Meanwhile the ransomware attack that spread across Europe is also set to affect Australian workers.

Global law firm DLA Piper was one of several major businesses sent offline by the hack, placing the Australian office firmly in the midst of the chaos.

DLA has told Australian staff it is unlikely the IT systems would be restored during the course of the day as they look to minimise the damage caused by the attack.

Back To Top