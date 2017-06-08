Video shows terrorists on stabbing frenzy in London before police gun them down

Footage has emerged of the moment armed police officers arrive and gun down three terrorists during their deadly rampage through London last Saturday night.

London attack: Video shows armed police gun down terrorists

The short clip from a CCTV camera shows how police officers managed to swiftly locate and use deadly force to stop the horrific knife attack just eight minutes after the emergency began.

The footage shows the three terrorists dashing across the dark streets near the Wheatsheaf Pub on Stoney Street in Borough Market.

In their prowl for innocent and unsuspecting victims, the three terrorists pounce on one man crossing the road.

He is stabbed multiple times before he hits the ground.

With the man downed, the terrorists move on to attack another man down a lane when the police burst on to the scene.

One citizen is seen hurling a chair at the terrorists as the police spring from their car and into action.

Their weapons are drawn and aimed at their targets.

The terrorists turn on the defenders, all three charging the police with their knives.

But the three officers put the terrorists down with a barrage of 50 bullets.

The officers' response is so hasty the driver does not have time to put on the handbrake, leaving the car to roll through the middle of the battle.

The officers disarm the terrorists lying limp on the ground as more officers arrive at the scene.

The footage, posted to LIveLeak on Thursday morning, appears to show the final moments of Saturday's deadly terror attack carried out in the streets of London in which eight innocent people were killed and 48 were left hospitalised.

Two Australians, 21-year-old Brisbane woman Sara Zelenak and 28-year-old South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, are among the dead.

