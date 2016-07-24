Mystery of 'UFO' spotted above Miami airport revealed

A strange shape in the night sky spotted above the Miami Airport spooked workers who were quick to pull out their phones and record the incredible sight.

Check that out' a Miami Airport worker yells as a 'UFO' hovers overhead. Picture: YouTube Modesto Figueroa

As the vibrant blue ring hovers above, a group of employee stand on the tarmac gazing to the heavens in astonishment.

One can be heard shouting: "Check that out. Woah, it's going to hit the plane".

The footage, recored in September last year and originally uploaded by YouTuber Modesto Figueroa, has caused social media frenzy the second time around since going viral on LiveLeak on Thursday.

Social media users were quick to call the object a UFO meteor, and speculate the light's paranormal origin.

However it was soon revealed the mysterious shape was an Atlas V rocket launch from Cape Canaveral.

"Missile launch, plume is from a hydrogen powered rocket engine, water vapor condenses in the high altitude forming a cloud of ice crystals reflecting light from the sun which, from this viewpoint, is below the horizon," one clever Reddit user provided a scientific explanation.

UFO conspiracy theorists were disappointed to learn the US Navy had launched the rocket, carrying a communication satellite into space, without notifying the public.

On the west coast, visitors to California's Disneyland theme park were left scratching their heads after spotting a dark ring flying overhead while watching the night parade on April 27.

Conspiracy theorists who viewed the footage labelled it an “alien portal” and were fearful of an imminent extra terrestrial invasion.