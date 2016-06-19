Chicago man unknowingly live streams his own shooting murder to Facebook

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
The alleged gang member unknowingly live streamed his own murder to social media when he was killed on the street on Wednesday evening.

Chicago man Antonio Perkins unknowingly live streamed his shooting murder to Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The video begins with 28-year-old Antonio Perkins talking to friends in his neighborhood then taking a swig from what looks like a bottle of alcohol.

Around five minutes into the stream, Mr Perkins appears suddenly alarmed, catching someone’s eye off-camera before at least six gun shots are heard and he collapses.

The live streamed video begins with Antonio Perkins panning to show his friends in a Chicago neighborhood. Picture: Facebook

The phone fall to the ground as Mr Perkins hits the ground, capturing a glimpse of bloodied grass nearby as well as Mr Perkins’ face.

Another man is spotted hiding behind a nearby car as someone else can be heard yelling: “Tony's f****** down, n****!”.


People are heard repeating calling out “Tony” before the screen goes black.

Mr Perkins was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9.07pm, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police said they were aware of the video and are reviewing it.

A man can be seen hiding in the bottom corner of this frame taken while Mr Perkins lay shot on the ground. Picture: Facebook

Although the confronting live post is alarming, it follows a number of incidents in which crimes and deaths have been broadcast in real time on social media.

Last month a 19-year-old woman committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a suburban train near Paris and streamed the act live on the Twitter-owned streaming service Periscope.

That followed an 18-year-old Ohio woman who allegedly live streamed the rape of her teenage friend on Periscope.

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter have been promoting their new live video features, but are struggling to find ways to keep out content that promotes violence.

