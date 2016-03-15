Dad savagely beats alleged paedophile after rescuing his daughter from attack in public toilet

A father in Mexico has been arrested after he was caught on camera attacking a man accused of trying to rape his daughter.

The alleged paedophile identified only as Bernabe N has also been arrested over the attempted assault in a Cancun public toilet.

According to reports, the father and security guards rushed to the girl’s rescue when they heard her screaming from inside the women’s toilets.

The 13-year-old girl said she left the toilet cubicle to find the man waiting for her.

He allegedly shoved her to the ground and tried to rape her.

When her screams alerted her father, the man was dragged from the toilets with his pants still around his ankles.

Video following the attack shows the man laying on the ground as the girl’s father delivers a series of kicks to his body and his head.

Mexican police are investigating.

