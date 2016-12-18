Woman 'slashed in face' sues New York City as suspect freed from institution

A young woman who was slashed in a random attack is suing New York City for $US13.7 million after her suspected assailant was released from a mental institution.

Amanda Morris, 25, was in the wrong place at the wrong time when Kari Bazemore, 42, allegedly snuck up behind her and sliced her under the nose on January 6 while walking to work.

The Brooklyn resident's face was left disfigured and she felt her attacker "wanted to scar" her.

“In my gut, I knew he was not right. I knew he was on drugs or something because of the way he was walking," she told the New York Post.

“It was like, oh that’s weird, why would someone punch me? Suddenly, blood was all over my hands, and I started crying.”

Bazemore was a paranoid schizophrenic who had been been arrested 31 times before he attacked Ms Morris.

He is now back on the streets after being discharged from a Health and Hospitals Corporation facility, New York Daily News reported.

Ms Morris said she is now suing the city for $13.7m and her complaint is now "under review", the New York Law Department said.

CCTV of the attack showed the disturbing moment the accused darted towards Miss Morris with his weapon.

Hours later, a citizen recognised Bazemore from footage released by police.

The man followed the suspect and flagged down police who quickly apprehended the accused slasher.

