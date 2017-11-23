News

Protestors charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen
Animal activists charged after 'locking themselves inside pig pen'

'Pity it's got lipstick all over it': Brother vows to frame $1.3m lotto ticket his sister keeps kissing

Yahoo7 News /

As far as problems go, deciding how to spend $1.3 million in lotto winnings isn’t a bad one to have.

That's the fortunate reality facing two siblings from the Western Australian town of Joondanna, who were Saturday’s division one winners.

While part of their winnings had been earmarked for a family holiday overseas, the pair, aged in their 40s, said their first purchase as newly-minted millionaires would be a frame to display their winning ticket.

“This ticket’s going straight to the pool room,” Lotterywest reported him as saying.

“Pity it’s got lipstick marks all over it – my sister hasn’t stopped kissing the ticket since we found out we’d won.”



Earlier this month a lucky US punter defied the odds, literally, by claiming two substantial lottery prizes on the same day.

Kimberly Morris, from Wake Forest, US, purchased two North Carolina lottery tickets on October 30 winning an impressive $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with the other.

Ms Morris couldn't believe her luck when she scratched off the $10,000 prize after buying a ticket during a grocery shopping trip.

The mother-of-three claimed two substantial lottery prizes in one day. Source: Getty (stock image)

The mother-of-three went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize before stopping on her way home to buy another ticket.

Remarkably the ticket was another winner, this time worth an eye-watering $1 million.

