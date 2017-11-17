'He's a true fighter': WA grandfather in induced coma after race track lightning strike

News

Jamie Freestone
7News /

A 57-year-old man is an induced coma after he was struck by lightning at a Northam race track on Thursday.

Doug Fernihough suffered a heart attack when he was hit.

The Northam local was found lying on the track only after the race meet was suspended because of bad weather.

On Friday his family thanked those who worked to save his life and said Mr Fernihough was a "true fighter."

Doug Fernihough, 57, is in an induced coma. Source: 7 News

Four hours after he was struck, the RAC Rescue helicopter flew him to Perth as his concerned family watched on.

Mr Fernihough is stretchered away after suffering a heart attack. Source: 7 News

The man's distraught family were at the scene. Source: 7 News

On Friday morning, forensic police and club officials were at Northam Racecourse as an investigation started.

Mr Fernihough was doing casual work filling divots on the track and was about 500 metres from the finish line when a lightning bolt hit suddenly after the fifth race.

Another track worker found him on the ground - he may have be lying there for up to seven minutes.

"As a consequence of being struck by lightning, he has suffered a heart attack and some internal injuries," his wife Pauline said in a statement.

"We are praying for our dear dad and husband.

"He is a true fighter and while he is in an induced coma, he is giving it his best and fighting back."

Mr Fernihough's family also thanked the first responders for giving him the best chance of survival.

The Club President, who is also the track doctor, was in the grandstand at the time.

He rushed to help paramedics perform CPR on the track and said there were no obvious signs of lightning wounds at the time, but his main concern had been resuscitating Mr Fernihough.

"Our stewards are very professional and practised," Racing and Wagering CEO Richard Burt said.

Racing and Wagering CEO Richard Burt said it was a "freak outcome". Source: 7 News

"I think this was just a freak outcome, where the first sign of lightning literally had this sort of impact on Doug."

According to National Geographic around 2000 people are killed by lightning each year around the world.

There was more sad news from Albany, with well-known Perth lawyer and horse owner Tom Percy posting online that his mare Inflagrante was killed by lightning in a freak storm on Thursday night.

Perth barrister Tom Percy lost two horses in an Albany lightning strike. Source: 7 News

Her three month old filly foal was with her at the time and also died.

