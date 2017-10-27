Woman swims 500m to rescue five-year-old girl swept out to sea in kayak

A woman has swam 500 metres to help a five-year-girl back to shore after she was swept out to sea on her kayak.

On Wednesday afternoon, five-year-old Noema Sampson was paddling with her friend at Augusta dog beach in Western Australia when she was taken out by the current.

Joella Enderes, 25, saw the little girl being swept out and made the quick decision to swim out and rescue her.

"She stripped off, dived into the cold water and swam at least 500 metres to the kayak and brought the girl back to the shore with endurance that is very difficult given the conditions," constable Brett Dillon told WA Today.

"As it happened, all are safe and well, but if it was not for Ms Enderes, I think this young girl may not be alive today."

Once she reached the little girl, Ms Enderes jumped into the kayak and paddled them both back to shore.

She said it was all "instinct" and there was no one else on the beach capable of reaching the five-year-old.

"I knew the beach well and knew there would not be a rip," she told the Busselton-Dunsborough Mail.

"I could see the girl was distraught and scared, she was rocking in her canoe, I decided to swim out to her, I could see she was drifting so I began swimming."