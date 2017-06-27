Installer won't fix exploding glass that left four-year-old 'screaming and covered in blood'

A young Perth boy was left “screaming and covered in blood” after exploding glass rained over him during a shower on Thursday evening.

Four-year-old Cruz was showering in his mother’s ensuite as she laid out his pyjamas when she heard the heart-stopping explosion.

Running around the corner, she said she found her son was screaming in agony.

"He didn't hit [the glass], there was nothing in the shower with him... it just exploded,” Megan Tilbury told Radio 6PR.

"He got lacerations to both arms, his head and his chest, muscle damage in his arm... the plastic surgeon said he was so lucky that's all that happened."

While her son recovers from surgery in hospital, Ms Tilbury’s sister contacted the installer who reportedly told her “these things happen”.

The same installer was responsible for erecting a glass fence around the family’s home - which also exploded.

"My sister rang the installer when my son was in surgery... and he sounded remorseful and said he would come out and replace it for free.

"He cleaned it all up and said, 'these things can happen' and that he couldn't replace it for free as it didn't have a warranty."

Ms Tilbury has since had other glass panel experts inspect the damage who told her that the installer had not placed brackets between the glass panels and the shower tiles.

"He said there should have been a bracket," she said.

A spokesman from the Building Commission told Ms Tilbury the incident could have been due to poor workmanship or a faulty product.