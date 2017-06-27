News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld woman trapped under car dies (clone 39786503)
Elderly woman dies after being accidentally run over in her driveway

Installer won't fix exploding glass that left four-year-old 'screaming and covered in blood'

Yahoo7 News /

A young Perth boy was left “screaming and covered in blood” after exploding glass rained over him during a shower on Thursday evening.

0409_1800_wa_exports
1:41

Federal Government under increasing pressure to ban live exports
0409_1800_wa_stunt
1:38

Police investigate ‘dangerous’ train stunt video
0409_wa_sun_newsbreak
6:42

WA News Break - April 9
0409_wa_sun_graffiti
1:21

Hunt is on for Perth graffiti vandals
0409_wa_sun_homes
1:12

Perth homes enter cheap boom
0409_wa_sun_crash
0:19

Man killed after vehicle rolls in tragic crash
0409_wa_sun_fremantletrain
1:35

Fremantle train stunt
0408_1800_wa_punched
0:27

Punched cricket player suffers shattered jaw
0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0408_1800_wa_scooter
0:32

Scooter victim’s family hoping for a miracle
0408_1800_wa_hosp
1:18

Opening date is set for troubled Perth Children's Hospital
 

Four-year-old Cruz was showering in his mother’s ensuite as she laid out his pyjamas when she heard the heart-stopping explosion.

Running around the corner, she said she found her son was screaming in agony.

"He didn't hit [the glass], there was nothing in the shower with him... it just exploded,” Megan Tilbury told Radio 6PR.

"He got lacerations to both arms, his head and his chest, muscle damage in his arm... the plastic surgeon said he was so lucky that's all that happened."

Cruz suffered lacerations to both arms, his head and his chest, muscle damage in his arm. Source: Supplied

While her son recovers from surgery in hospital, Ms Tilbury’s sister contacted the installer who reportedly told her “these things happen”.

The same installer was responsible for erecting a glass fence around the family’s home - which also exploded.

"My sister rang the installer when my son was in surgery... and he sounded remorseful and said he would come out and replace it for free.

The man responsible for installing the glass panels told Ms Tilbury that "these things happen". Source: Supplied

"He cleaned it all up and said, 'these things can happen' and that he couldn't replace it for free as it didn't have a warranty."

Ms Tilbury has since had other glass panel experts inspect the damage who told her that the installer had not placed brackets between the glass panels and the shower tiles.

"He said there should have been a bracket," she said.

A spokesman from the Building Commission told Ms Tilbury the incident could have been due to poor workmanship or a faulty product.

Back To Top