WA doctor to walk free from jail after killing abusive husband

The WA doctor who bludgeoned her abusive husband to death has been granted parole less than three years after she was jailed.

Chamari Liyanage will walk free from Greenough Regional Prison on Wednesday, after killing fellow doctor Dinendra Athukorala as he slept in June 2014 at their home in the town of Geraldton.

The mother-of-two was found guilty of killing her "manipulative and merciless" husband with a mallet but acquitted of the more serious charge of murder in early 2016.

During the three-week trial, the court heard the couple’s five-year marriage was defined by the worst kind of escalating sexual, physical and emotional abuse by Athukorala.

The court had heard Athukorala controlled his wife's movements and finances, inflicted mental and physical abuse, and forced her into a threesome with a 17-year-old girl on one occasion.

Liyanage’s visa was initially revoked after she was jailed, but domestic violence advocate Rosie Batty intervened and wrote to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, pleading the doctor’s case.

The mother’s visa was reinstated and she launched an appeal against her manslaughter conviction.

On Monday, Liyanage was told she will walk free on parole.

“She’s absolutely elated and keen to go have some breakfast in Geraldton,” lawyer George Guidice said.

“She’s looking forward to catching up with her friends, all the people who supported her.”

Liyanage now plans to work with other victims of domestic violence once she is released.

She is still waiting on the result of her appeal.