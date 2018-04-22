Storm Rolls Over South West Cape, Thousands of Homes Without Power

Thousands of homes in West Australia were without power after a fierce storm rolled through the state’s southwest on April 21, bringing lightning and rain.The storm, which continued well into the early morning, dumped up to 40 millimetres of rain overnight and left over 5,000 homes in Mandurah, Bunbury, and Australind without electricity, WA Today reported.A timelapse filmed from Point Peron, south of Perth, shows the ominous storm clouds rolling over Garden Island. Credit: Christopher Szumlanksi via Storyful