Protests Erupt After Fraternity's Anti-Semitic Video Surfaces

The Syracuse University chapter of the Theta Tau engineering fraternity was suspended on April 18 after a controversial video was released, sparking student protests against the fraternity on the same day.University Chancellor Kent Syverud called the video “extremely racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist, and hostile to people with disabilities” in a statement released in a campus-wide email.These videos show students marching across campus holding signs that read “Apathy is Complicity” and chanting phrases like “Theta Tau has got to go” and “Recognize us SU” as they headed to an event at the school’s chapel addressing issues of diversity on campus. Credit: Kennedy Rose of The Daily Orange via Storyful