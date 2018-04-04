News

Burning Pallets Block Road as Waste Workers Join Strike

Waste workers blockaded roads in Paris on April 3, the same day a railway workers’ strike caused mass transport disruption.The CGT union called for rubbish collection and processing to be slowed or halted throughout France in an attempt to improve conditions and reduce the retirement age of waste workers, Le Parisien said.This footage shows striking CGT supporters demonstrating by a burning blockade near a recycling centre in Ivry-sur-Seine, Paris. Credit: CGT Fédération des Services Publics via Storyful

