Tear Gas Fired Against Palestinian Protesters Camp in East Gaza

Tear gas was fired against protesters camping near Gaza city during demonstrations to mark the Land Day and the Right to Return.This footage was described as showing people suffocated after the Israeli forces hit the Return Camp with gas bombs.At least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in east Gaza in the same day, according to local reports.As many as 17 people were killed and 1,400 injured across the Gaza Strip since March 30, according to Israeli reports. Credit: Palestine Post via Storyful