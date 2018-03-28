Stephon Clark: Protesters Storm Sacramento City Hall Meeting on Police Shooting

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Sacramento City Hall on Tuesday, March 27, for a community meeting over the death of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by police officers on March 18.Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark interrupted the start of the city council meeting shortly after Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for a moment of silence. He ran into the chambers shouting his brother’s name. The mayor called for a recess as police lined the dais.The Sacramento Bee reported Stevante Clark rushed the lectern again after the recess but was escorted out by friends. During the full meeting, demonstrators chanted Stephon Clark’s name for the entirety of the meeting.On March 18, Clark was shot at least 20 times in his grandparent’s backyard by two police officers. Clark was unarmed and holding a cellphone at the time of the shooting. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21.On March 27, the city announced that the California Department of Justice would oversee the investigation into the death of Clark. Credit: Gayle Pitman via Storyful