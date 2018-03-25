'We Have Lost Our Home and We Have Lost Our Dreams' Children Show Destruction in East Ghouta

Noor and Alaa, two young girls who have been appearing in videos documenting the Syrian forces’ bombardment of East Ghouta, were seen walking through a destroyed street in a video posted on March 24.A Twitter account run by their mother regularly features video and images of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions.The sisters have appealed to French president Emmanuel Macron and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley in videos found here and here.On March 23, reports said a rebel group in the region of East Ghouta where they are located had reached an evacuation deal with the Syrian army.In this video, the girls walk around the masses of rumble and destruction. Noor says, “We have lost our neighborhood, our home, and our dreams.” The girls flinch when they hear artillery noise in the distance. Credit: Noor and Alaa via Storyful