Aerial Footage Shows Florida Brush Fire That Closed Roads, Triggered Evacuations

Firefighters battled a large brush fire in St. Lucie County on Thursday, March 22, which closed roads the previous day. The fire stood at 80 acres as of Wednesday night, a news report said.Lightning ignited three fires in St. Lucie and Indian River counties on Wednesday, a news report said. Interstate 95 wa included in the shutdown because of thick smoke. The roads were reopened by 1am Thursday. Several people also self-evacuated from their homes.Officials expressed concerns about the fires as humidity was expected to drop and winds were to pick up, which could cause the fire to spread further. Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful